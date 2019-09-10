Most tourists have left Wasaga Beach, but a new type of visitor is making its way along the waterfront.

Hundreds of Monarch butterflies are on route to warmer climates where they will spend the winter.

The butterflies travel along the shorelines while waiting for favourable winds to help them along the way.

Monarchs are unique insects because they migrate nearly 4,000kms to Central Mexico every year.

There were fears the species would disappear when the number of Monarchs reached an all-time low in 2010. Scientists found habitat loss and pesticides among the butterfly's threats.

The Presbyterian Church in Wasaga Beach planted gardens to help the orange and black insects. "Somedays there are so many you can't count them," said Bonnie Smith, Wasaga Beach resident. "We are thrilled to bits that they found a home here."

Milkweed from agricultural areas is the only plant Monarch caterpillars will eat. The Tiffen Conservation area has seen a boost of the butterflies after allowing the desirable plants to grow.

The migration is at its peak right now but will start to slow down with the cooler weather.