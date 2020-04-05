BARRIE -- Hundreds of members of the Canadian Armed Forces from across the province are on the move to Base Borden.

On Sunday, the Department of National Defence (DND) advised the public that they will see a larger number of military vehicles and personnel on the roads between the GTA and Base Borden.

Members from the Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) will form a centrally located task force at the base to be at the ready to respond.

The move is part of the government’s approach in the fight against COVID-19.

The DND says this task force is ready to support the Public Health Agency of Canada in the fight against COVID and other local crises, including flooding.