Hundreds hike for Hospice Simcoe

The Hike for Hospice event took place Sunday morning at Sunnidale Park.

The annual event brought hundreds of people into the city to honour and remember their loved ones who passed away at the hospice while raising much-needed funds for Hospice Simcoe.

“Our Hike for Hospice is very needed in regards to raising awareness, in regards to death and dying and bereavement supports in our community. It’s a good way for the community to come together and support each other,” said Kelly Hubbard, executive director with Hospice Simcoe.

“So, having these families come today and donate and help us raise funds is just incredible.”

Officials with the hospice said Hospice Simcoe raises $1.3 million yearly through various events within the city.