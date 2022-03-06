Hundreds gather to support Ukraine in Orangeville and Caledon

Hundreds of people gathered in Orangeville and Caledon on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

A park near Orangeville town hall was filled with demonstrators, as politicians and local advocates shared their message of support.

“Orangeville town council quickly put together a rally to recognize the atrocities and recognize the communal effort across the region,” said Orangeville councillor Joe Andrews.

“I think we send a message to the Ukrainian community that we are behind you, we support you,” said Orangeville deputy mayor Andy Macintosh.

Many in attendance told CTV News that they have been overwhelmed with the community support.

Orest Khami was amongst the crowd in Caledon. He says the past few weeks have been devastating as he’s watched his home country be attacked.

“We stand with you, and we will fight to the end,” said Khami when asked about his message to his fellow Ukrainians.

Several demonstrators said they have had several sleepless nights over the past few weeks, worrying that their family’s safety is in jeopardy.

“We’re constantly worrying about loved ones,” said Ivan Svirid.

“I talked to my cousin today. He’s 56 and was called up to be territorial defender,” said Rayissa Palmer.

As the number of casualties rise in Ukraine, many demonstrators in both Caledon and Orangeville were calling on the federal and provincial governments to help stop the war.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones spoke at both rallies on Sunday. She told CTV News the province is doing what they can to help Ukrainians in need while punishing Russia.

“We did commit $300 thousand for humanitarian aid, and as a Province, we’ve directed the LCBO to stop selling Russian-made products,” said Jones.

Over the last week, the phones have been ringing off the hook at Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church in downtown Barrie.

People from across the City have been calling to see if they can drop off clothing and other essentials for families in Ukraine.

The church says on Saturday that they collected such a large number of donations that it filled their entire entrance and poured into the hallway.

“I saw donations on the floor, and we had a pathway, and they almost went as high as the door,” Deacon John Ratusny.

The church is preparing the items to be sent to Ukraine and is no longer accepting donations. They encourage community members to provide monetary donations to Ukrainian aid organizations instead.