WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- Hundreds of visitors have descended on Wasaga Beach's Beach Area 1 even though the beach doesn't officially reopen to the public until Friday.

Many out-of-towners and residents enjoyed soaking up the sun as Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health warns physical distancing will keep everyone safe.

"If, in fact, we feel we're getting out of control, I think we indeed would be looking to advise the province," says Dr. Charles Gardner.

The health unit's top doc says that as restrictions are lifted across Simcoe Muskoka, public health officials are closely watching local infection rates closely.

Toronto and York Region are still unable to reopen parks, beaches and several stores, leaving some residents in Barrie, Orillia, Wasaga Beach and Collingwood worried about crowd control measures.

"I have some underlying health conditions, so it's pretty concerning if it gets too overwhelming with people here," says Wasaga Beach resident Kevin Murphy.

While it will be difficult to enforce, Dr. Gardner says cities and townships should post signs and step up patrols to ensure everyone's getting the message. He warns that if measures aren't followed, the health unit could step in and close trouble spots.

Meanwhile, business owners are hoping everyone follows the rules.

"As long as everyone does their part, I'm sure it will be another great summer," local business owner Vaggelis Louvros says.