Hundreds attend holistic healing event in Collingwood

An event focusing on health and holistic healing was held in Collingwood on Sunday.

"It is a take what you need, leave what you don't mentality so when you come to the event, you learn what works for you and what doesn't, said Vanessa Wilson, Coordinator and Co-Founder of Holistic Healing Fairs.

The event was held at the Georgian Bay Hotel, with more than 30 vendors set up throughout the day.

"Holistic healing encompasses all things wellness, so finding out what you put in your body or on your body, how you are speaking to yourself and taking control of your wellness, " said Wilson.

Some of the items featured at the event included holistic creams, tea's, and healing stones.

The event was free for all to attend, and the event's organizer hopes to hold more holistic events throughout Simcoe Muskoka in the coming months.