Hundreds attend Easter market in Barrie

    Hundreds of people attended the annual Easter market in Barrie on Saturday.

    "It is a good way to shop, support local businesses, and have fun during the Easter season," said Paulette Morey, Organizer of the Eggciting Easter market.

    The market was held at the Allandale Recreation Centre and featured more than 40 vendors selling items such as art pieces and Easter decorations.

    In addition to the assortment of shopping options, the event also included an easter egg scavenger hunt for children.

    "It has been positive, and the Easter scavenger hunt was a huge hit. it gave kids and their parents a chance to have fun and pick an assortment of different sweets," said Morey.

    The event was free to attend, with donations raised going towards Barrie Families Unite.

