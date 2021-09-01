BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police have identified the victim of a fire at a multi-unit complex in Gravenhurst as a 50-year-old woman.

The family of Erica Nickason told CTV News on Tuesday that she never made it out of the building as the blaze raged.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said an autopsy confirmed Nickason died of smoke inhalation in the fire.

Investigators said no one else was seriously injured.

Officials said 18 residents were displaced and in need of temporary housing following the fire.

The Bracebridge Crime Unit is investigating the cause of the fire under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with the Fire Marshal's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.