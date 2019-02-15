They can’t get no satisfaction.

Many fans of the Rolling Stones found it more challenging than anticipated to get their hands on tickets for the rock and roll band’s only Canadian stop of its 'No Filter' tour this summer.

“It was my dream, seeing Mick Jagger,” said an excited Diane Good.

The race for tickets to the Burl’s Creek concert was on Friday morning.

Diane Good and her daughter Madison counted down the seconds until the box office opened.

But it was a bumpy ride. “What is going on? Why is it $1,200?”

The women noticed a $300 VIP package automatically added to each of the four tickets they were trying to purchase.

Unable to remove the package, they had to cancel the order and start again, losing their place in line.

In minutes, the low-priced $120 general admission tickets were gone.

“How can it sell out so fast like that,” asked a disappointed Diane.

Diane says she also had her two sons-in-law, along with her other two daughters trying for tickets this morning, but they all hit the same snag with the purchase.

“I still don’t have tickets. I am so disappointed,” she said. “But I still love them. I’ll stand in the bushes just to be there, but I couldn’t pay that.”

In Orillia, Amber McGarvey-Moreland had better luck.

“You’re just trying to click all the buttons in the right order, and when it happens your adrenaline goes up, and you’re like, okay yes, we’re going,” she says.

McGarvey-Moreland purchased her tickets through a pre-sale on Thursday and admitted she spent more than she had planned.

As of Friday afternoon, general admission tickets to the concert were selling on sites like Kijiji for more than $300.

The Rolling Stones will perform at the Burl’s Creek event grounds on June 29.