

Staff, CTV Barrie





A budgie that became a class pet after being found injured in the schoolyard a year ago had quite the adventure this week.

On Wednesday, his kindergarten class at Oakley Park Public School went into a panic when Houdini escaped his cage. They say the beloved bird’s cage somehow broke when he was taken to his nighttime home in Barrie’s south-end near Trillium Woods after school. The teacher transporting him says she looked everywhere, along with her family, to no avail.

They worried the little bird wouldn't survive out in the cold for too long.

Luckily, and to the delight of his classroom family, Houdini was returned safe and sound, with just a few ruffled feathers. He flew into a stranger’s truck for warmth, approximately 4kms from where he escaped, and was reunited with the students.

Hopefully, this will be Houdini’s last attempt at a great escape.