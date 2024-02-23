Hospital brings back X-ray walk-in-only services

Not unlike a coffee shop drive-thru, walk-in-only X-ray services could benefit both the patient and the clinic.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is resuming walk-in-only service for outpatient general X-ray services to improve access and flexibility for patients and referring healthcare providers.

The walk-in practice was stopped in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most medical exams or tests, X-rays require a referral and requisition from an ordering healthcare provider, which is generally doctors and nurse practitioners.

Walk-in visits are not pre-booked, said Cheryl Harrison, President and CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

“We are pleased to resume walk-in-only X-ray services and will no longer schedule X-ray appointments with patients. Resuming the walk-in practice means a patient can direct their own care more efficiently,” said Harrison.

“For example, a patient could leave their healthcare provider’s office with a completed requisition sent electronically to the hospital or in-hand hard copy and go straight to one of our locations for the X-ray the same day.”

Patients will be seen in order of arrival.

Walk-in X-ray services are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital sites.

The Almaguin Highlands Health Centre in Burk’s Falls will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.