Homicide Unit investigating death at group home in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police are investigating a death that occurred at a group home following an altercation in the town of East Gwillimbury Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault at a group home on Davis Drive around 10 pm.

When officers attended the scene, they found an adult female without vital signs. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is still under investigation, and a post-mortem examination is expected to occur in the coming days.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.