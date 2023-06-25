Hills of Headwaters health team honours unpaid caregivers in Dufferin, Caledon

The Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team honoured unpaid caregivers with a special event on Sunday. The health team hosted an appreciation day for unpaid caregivers as a thank-you for all their support.

"The program's great. It helps caregivers give them a lot of more resources in terms of what's available in the community for them," said Vivian Petho, who takes care of her 10-year-old son.

The event featured food, music, vendors and workshops throughout the day.

More than 8 million Canadians over the age of 15 are unpaid caregivers, according to Statistics Canada.