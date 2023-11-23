Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
OPP Highway Safety Division Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the transport truck rolled over the median wall south of Mapleview Drive near McKay Road, spilling gravel in both the northbound and southbound lanes.
Police closed two left lanes in both directions for the cleanup and recovery .
A transport truck has rolled over the Highway 400 median near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. Nov. 23, 2023 (Source: OPP Highway Safety Division)
Traffic is backed up along Highway 400 in the south end of Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
Police said the incident damaged at least two other vehicles.
Only minor injuries were reported.
Crews work to clean gravel from Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 23, 2023. (Source: OPP Highway Safety Division/X)
There's no word on what caused the truck to crash or if any charges will be laid.
The highway was fully reopened several hours later.
