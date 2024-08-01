BARRIE
Barrie

    • Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat

    Cars stopped on Highway 400 for a police investigation. Aug. 1, 2024. Cars stopped on Highway 400 for a police investigation. Aug. 1, 2024.
    Share

    A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.

    On Thursday just after 11 a.m., officers from the OPP Highway Safety Division in Aurora investigated a traffic complaint for a disabled vehicle believed to contain a suspicious package.

    During the investigation, police identified that a potentially suspicious package may contain explosive materials.

    In response, OPP shut down Highway 400 northbound and southbound between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive.

    The highway remained closed for roughly three hours while the OPP Critical Incident Commander, Explosive Devices Unit, Canine Unit, and Mobile Support Unit completed an investigation.

    Officials say that there were no explosive materials found in the vehicle and the incident is no longer a risk to public safety.

    The driver, a 42-year-old female from Hanmer, was taken to the hospital for a medical assessment.

    Zero injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News