Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat

A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.

On Thursday just after 11 a.m., officers from the OPP Highway Safety Division in Aurora investigated a traffic complaint for a disabled vehicle believed to contain a suspicious package.

During the investigation, police identified that a potentially suspicious package may contain explosive materials.

In response, OPP shut down Highway 400 northbound and southbound between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive.

The highway remained closed for roughly three hours while the OPP Critical Incident Commander, Explosive Devices Unit, Canine Unit, and Mobile Support Unit completed an investigation.

Officials say that there were no explosive materials found in the vehicle and the incident is no longer a risk to public safety.

The driver, a 42-year-old female from Hanmer, was taken to the hospital for a medical assessment.

Zero injuries were reported as a result of the incident.