Fatal crash closes Highway 400 at Highway 88

A motorcyclist is dead after an early-morning crash on Highway 400.

All lanes of Highway 400 northbound at Highway 88 in Innisfil are closed due to a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at around 6 a.m.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP are investigating the incident and expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

OPP are asking people to not turn around on the highway, not to reverse up the ramp,or drive on the shoulders.

OPP suggest drivers take Line 5 ramp to exit the highway.

Police are also asking anyone with dash cam footage to call the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777.

They expect the highway to be closed until approximately 11 a.m.