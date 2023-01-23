Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

All southbound lanes are currently closed, and northbound lanes are reduced to a single lane.

One person was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and is expected to be air-lifted to Toronto via ORNGE, said Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail.

The Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation and is expected to remain for most of the morning.

The Orillia OPP requests that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.