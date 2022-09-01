High school students excited to experience a normal school year again

After two years of changing restrictions and online learning, students finally get a chance at a normal school experience again.

"It is a bit disappointing that my first two years were cut off by COVID, but it just makes this upcoming year feel that much more special because I'm really able to go in full speed with nothing holding me back," said Grade 11 student Lily Webb.

"A return to normal feels great not only for teachers and staff. We're all excited, but also the students incoming and those who have been here," said Katelyn Anderson, a teacher at Innisdale Secondary School.

With the return to normalcy coming fast and furious after so much change, it will be an adjustment for all involved.

"Some students will be able to keep up with that, and others might have to evaluate the balance between school, work and social life," said Anderson.

Students entering grade eleven have never even gotten the full high school experience despite already logging two years post-elementary school.

"I'm a little bit nervous, but mainly it's just excitement to sort of see what it's really like. We got a bit of a taste at the end of the spring but seeing it in its full force, I'm quite excited for it," said Webb.

While the Grade 9 students just had orientation on Thursday, they have a lot more in common with upperclassmen than they may realize.

"It levels the playing field for the nines coming in. Everyone can feel like they are starting the year off on a fresh foot," said Anderson.

"On a social level, it's been quite difficult. I found that meeting new people has been really, really hard because you're with the same people so often," echoed Webb.

Students and staff are both excited for the return of extracurriculars like sports, but the in-person interaction has all kinds of benefits that were sorely missed.

"It builds a sense of community but also school spirit. Some of the elevens today were saying how excited they were to even have the opportunity to be leaders," said Anderson.

"You can actually talk to them one on one. Students are more apt to ask you questions or connect with you if you're physically there. Rather than them having to go out of their way to message you or communicate with you that way, so it's definitely more beneficial to most students," said teacher Jennifer Malolepszy.

Students reflected on the fact that the incoming students got to have a Grade 8 graduation and in-person orientation. Still, many believe there has been value in recent years.

"You learn to be ready to adapt and to be resilient. To make sure you're prepared for anything to happen," pointed Anderson.

With in-person classes officially getting underway on Tuesday, there is no doubt a combination of nerves and excitement to be felt from more than just the incoming grade nines as the year opens with a return to a 'normal' high school experience.