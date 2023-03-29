High-angle rescue in Barrie after reports of people climbing crane

Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Johnson Street Tuesday night after reports people were climbing a crane.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services got the call around 10:30 p.m. and had to launch a drone to search the area.

A Barrie firefighter prepares a drone at a construction site in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., March 28, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)BFES sent two high-angle rescue climbers up to ensure there were no damages on the crane.

Fire crews attend a construction site in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., March 28, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)Fire officials said no individuals were found on scene, and crews left at midnight.