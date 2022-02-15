Heritage Awards handed out at latest Barrie city council meeting

The City of Barrie's Heritage Awards were given out at Monday night's city council meeting.

Barrie's Heritage Committee presents the awards annually to buildings, individuals and groups who have contributed to preserving community heritage.

The 2021 award winners include 47 Rodney Street in the residential category, 94 Dunlop Street East and 178 Bayfield Street in the commercial category, along with Sir Robert Barrie and Grey & Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum in the group category.

"This year’s Heritage Award recipients show the value of Barrie’s historical neighbourhoods and communities," said Clare Riepma, Barrie councillor and heritage committee chair.

"The buildings recognized are over 100 years old and are recognizable landmarks in our city, and the groups receiving awards this year stand out for their heritage contribution and commitments."

Heritage Week is recognized across the province on the week of Feb. 21-27.

You can visit the city website for further information surrounding the award winners and community heritage.