Here's what you need to know about ramp closures at Essa Road and Highway 400

Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.

The northbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Essa Road will be closed from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Mapleview Drive, Veteran's Drive to Essa Road.

The following week, the westbound Essa Road to southbound Highway 400 on-ramp will be closed for nearly one week from midnight on Mon., Nov. 20 to Sat., Nov. 25 at 5 a.m.

The eastbound Essa Road to Highway 400 on-ramp will remain open during this time.

Motorists will be rerouted to Essa Road, Veteran's Drive to Mapleview Drive to the highway.

Pedestrian access under the bridge during construction is still restricted. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the free shuttle service to travel through the construction zone.

The project includes roadwork on the highway between Harvie Road and Tiffin Road, along with widening Essa Road to six lanes between Fairview Road and Bryne Drive/Ardagh Road.

The Ministry of Transportation project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion, is expected to be completed in late 2025.