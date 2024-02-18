Here's what's open and closed this Family Day
Monday is Family Day, which means several closures for the provincial holiday.
What's closed
- Municipal and provincial offices
- Banks
- LCBO stores
- The Beer Store
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Barrie Library
What's open
- Federal offices, including passport offices
- Canada Post
- Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
- Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
- Vaughan Mills Mall
- Some grocery and drug stores
- Garbage and Recycling collection:
- Barrie: No waste collection
- Simcoe County: No change
- Orillia: No waste collection
- Vaughan: No change
- Newmarket: No change
- Aurora: No change
- Muskoka: No change
Transit
- Orillia: No transit
- Midland: No transit
- Barrie: Sunday schedule
- York Region: Sunday schedule
- GO Transit: Saturday schedule
