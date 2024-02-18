BARRIE
Barrie

    Here's what's open and closed this Family Day

    Monday is Family Day, which means several closures for the provincial holiday.

    What's closed

    • Municipal and provincial offices
    • Banks
    • LCBO stores
    • The Beer Store
    • Georgian Mall
    • Bayfield Mall
    • Barrie Library

    What's open

    • Federal offices, including passport offices
    • Canada Post
    • Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
    • Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
    • Vaughan Mills Mall
    • Some grocery and drug stores
    • Garbage and Recycling collection:
    • Barrie: No waste collection
    • Simcoe County: No change
    • Orillia: No waste collection
    • Vaughan: No change
    • Newmarket: No change
    • Aurora: No change
    • Muskoka: No change

    Transit

    • Orillia: No transit
    • Midland: No transit
    • Barrie: Sunday schedule
    • York Region: Sunday schedule
    • GO Transit: Saturday schedule

