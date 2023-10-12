Here's a list of Santa Claus Parades happening across the region
Santa Claus returns with parades in cities and towns across the region starting in November.
Here's a list of where and when you can find the big man in red:
NOVEMBER 18
BALA - 1p.m.
The parade will follow along 169, turn on Burgess, Victoria and Maple and then floats will leave from there. Free skating follows at the Bala Arena.
BARRIE - 5 p.m.
The Parade of Lights celebrates its 74th year and will follow along Bradford Street to Dunlop Street and end downtown, followed by the Noella Festival at Meridian Place.
BRADFORD - 6:30 p.m.
The parade starts at Bradford High School and travels east on Holland Street, finishing at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre.
NEWMARKET - 11 a.m.
The parade starts at the corner of Eagle Street and Lorne Avenue, proceeds East on Eagle Street to Main Street, continues North on Main Street to finiah at Ontario Street.
ORILLIA - 5 p.m.
The parade starts on Colborne Street West and turns onto Dunlop Street, Mississaga Street East and makes its way along Front Street to end at Queen Street East.
NOVEMBER 24
HUNTSVILLE - 7 p.m.
This year's theme is Creating Hope at Christmas. The parade will travel through the downtown.
NOVEMBER 25
COOKSTOWN - 6:30 p.m.
The Light Up Night Parade starts at Home Hardware and ends at the Library.
GRAVENHURST - 11 a.m.
The Santa Claus Parade celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
MIDLAND - 11 a.m.
The theme for this year's 48th annual Santa Claus Parade is Stories of Christmas.
WASAGA BEACH - 5 p.m.
The parade starts at Dunkerron Avenue and will end at the RecPlex on Mosley Street.
NOVEMBER 26
INNISFIL - 1:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Innisfil Park, head west on Innisfil Beach Road and end on Jans Boulevard.
TAY (WAUBAUSHENE)
No details have been provided.
DECEMBER 1
BRACEBRIDGE - 6 p.m.
The Santa Claus Parade is hosted by the Rotary Club.
DECEMBER 2
COLDWATER
The Santa Claus Parade is hosted by the Coldwater Lions Club.
TINY (WYEVALE) - 7 p.m.
Catch magical appearances of Santa and Mrs. Claus, in addition to many colourful floats sponsored by local businesses, organizations, and individuals.
