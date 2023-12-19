Here are the warming centres open in Simcoe County during the winter chill

BARRIE
    Warming centres across Simcoe County are open for vulnerable individuals during the coldest months of the year.

    After a month of literal temperature highs and lows, the pendulum has swung to more seasonable cold temperatures, bringing with it wind chills not seen since November 29.

    The wind chill hit -14C on Tuesday morning, and wind chills are forecast to continue into Wednesday morning.

    The following centres are in operation across the county:

    Barrie
    The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford Street
    From 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily

    The Busby Centre, 20 Rose Street (temporary structure)
    From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

    Additional Emergency Winter Overnight Shelter Beds
    From 5 p.m. - 11 a.m. daily

    Orillia
    Orillia Community Church,  64 Colborne Street East
    From 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. daily

    Bradford
    WOW Living Out of the Cold Café, 177 Church Street
    From 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. daily

    The county also supports mobile response outreach teams and, in extreme conditions, can activate alternate spaces and temporary overflow beds in shelters, which happens when weather temperatures reach -7C or colder.

