Here are the warming centres open in Simcoe County during the winter chill

Warming centres across Simcoe County are open for vulnerable individuals during the coldest months of the year.

After a month of literal temperature highs and lows, the pendulum has swung to more seasonable cold temperatures, bringing with it wind chills not seen since November 29.

The wind chill hit -14C on Tuesday morning, and wind chills are forecast to continue into Wednesday morning.

The following centres are in operation across the county:

Barrie

The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford Street

From 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily

The Busby Centre, 20 Rose Street (temporary structure)

From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Additional Emergency Winter Overnight Shelter Beds

From 5 p.m. - 11 a.m. daily

Orillia

Orillia Community Church, 64 Colborne Street East

From 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. daily

Bradford

WOW Living Out of the Cold Café, 177 Church Street

From 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. daily

The county also supports mobile response outreach teams and, in extreme conditions, can activate alternate spaces and temporary overflow beds in shelters, which happens when weather temperatures reach -7C or colder.