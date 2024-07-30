Heavy rain, thunderstorms and localized flooding predicted for parts of region
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.
The national weather agency has forecasted that 30 to 60 millimeters of rainfall may occur this afternoon leading into the evening.
The territorial rainfall is in effect for Simcoe County, Southern Dufferin County, Northern Grey County, and Port Severn.
According to Environment Canada, there may be a possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.
While the temperature remains high throughout the week, the weather agency predicts a chance of showers with fog patches dissipating into the early morning.
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Acting U.S. Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty. Here's what to know
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Kitchener
Heavy rain in the forecast for Tuesday
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
London
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
'I know the support is there': Jessie Fleming feeling hometown love from Olympics
As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.
More student housing coming to London
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.
Windsor
Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
Video Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a cure for cancer
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
Northern Ontario
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
Sault suspects charged with sexually assaulting victim after encountering them on the street
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Sault Ste. Marie
Impaired arrests in the Sault: Driving in reverse, on the wrong side of the road
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
-
Ottawa
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
BREAKING Ottawa child care workers reach tentative agreement with Ford government
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Toronto
Police investigating after multiple businesses, synagogue in Thornhill targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
-
Search continues for missing Markham woman after suspect charged in kidnapping
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Toronto could set another rainfall record today
Toronto is on the verge of establishing yet another rainfall record today.
Montreal
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators after breach of trust
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Atlantic
P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint, fleeing on beach
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
-
Dalhousie Halifax campuses to reopen Wednesday after closure due to encampment
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
Winnipeg
One dead following four vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway: RCMP
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in number of fires
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Calgary
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
-
A wildfire in the northeastern reaches of the MD of Bighorn is now classified as being held.
-
Drugs, weapons seized from Ogden home, 2 people charged
Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
Edmonton
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Regina
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
-
'They nailed it': Sask. storm chaser says new film 'Twisters' gives people realistic experience
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Island
-
