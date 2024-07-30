Heavy rain, thunderstorms and localized flooding predicted for parts of region

On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.

The national weather agency has forecasted that 30 to 60 millimeters of rainfall may occur this afternoon leading into the evening.

The territorial rainfall is in effect for Simcoe County, Southern Dufferin County, Northern Grey County, and Port Severn.

According to Environment Canada, there may be a possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

While the temperature remains high throughout the week, the weather agency predicts a chance of showers with fog patches dissipating into the early morning.