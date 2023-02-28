Heavy police presence in Barrie as investigation briefly closes multiple streets
Multiple police vehicles blocked several streets for an investigation in Barrie early Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie police say officers received a call for service shortly after noon in the area of Maple Avenue and Ross Street.
Police say that based on the information received, uniformed officers and the Tactical Support Unit responded, resulting in a heavy police presence in the area.
Several police officers investigate in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)
Officers briefly blocked access to several streets, including Sophia Street West, Wellington and Toronto streets.
The area has since reopened. Police cleared the area just over an hour later.
Barrie Police Services tells CTV News the investigation is ongoing but did not provide any further information, only adding there doesn't appear to be a threat to public safety and no one is in custody.
The service said it would release more information "only if the investigation permits."
