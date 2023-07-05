Heat wave sends temps near 40C across central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a third heat warning in as many days, with scorching temperatures expected to hit 40 with the Humidex today.

The national weather agency says we can expect deteriorating air quality approaching the "high risk" category due to the hot and humid temperatures.

The risks are greater for pregnant women, young children, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat effects such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are signs of physical heat stress.

Remember to drink plenty of water and never leave your pets outside or in a parked vehicle.

High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday and drop a few degrees by Friday.