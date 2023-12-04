Health unit seeks public's help after man is bitten by dog

A random dog bite has the Grey Bruce Public Health unit seeking the public's help.

A black dog bit a man working on his car on Sunday around 6 p.m. in Priceville, 46 kilometres south of Owen Sound.

The man, who was working on Artemesia Street, was bitten by a medium-sized, long-haired black dog that was running loose at the time of the incident.

Staff at Grey Bruce Public Health need to confirm the dog is not infectious with the rabies virus.

By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving post-exposure rabies treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1307.