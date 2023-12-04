Health unit seeks public's help after man is bitten by dog
A random dog bite has the Grey Bruce Public Health unit seeking the public's help.
A black dog bit a man working on his car on Sunday around 6 p.m. in Priceville, 46 kilometres south of Owen Sound.
The man, who was working on Artemesia Street, was bitten by a medium-sized, long-haired black dog that was running loose at the time of the incident.
Staff at Grey Bruce Public Health need to confirm the dog is not infectious with the rabies virus.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving post-exposure rabies treatment.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Grey Bruce Public Health at 519-376-9420 ext. 1307.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
WATCH Virus season: 'High risk' of transmission, warns Ontario's top doctor
As respiratory season gets underway, Ontario's top doctor is urging the public to get vaccinated and warning the province is entering a time of 'high risk of transmission' at a time where COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
Lawyer for families of Bernardo victims wants different prison transfer rules for violent offenders
Tim Danson, the lawyer and legal counsel for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were killed by Paul Bernardo, is calling for changes to the way prison transfers are handled for violent offenders.
WATCH LIVE NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices
New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them. MacGregor spoke to reporters Monday afternoon ahead of a committee appearance by Michael Medline, the president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys and other grocery store chains.
Women are increasingly 'their own boss' in Canada. Here's why
A new report by Statistics Canada shows a growing trend of self-employment among women and how, after 30 years, some jobs continue to allow them to be their own boss.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Many N.S. schools closed, more than a thousand without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 lose electricity as snow falls in Quebec
Service is slowly being restored to homes in Quebec after nearly 25 cm of snow fell across the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill to show solidarity, decry antisemitism
Prominent Jewish groups rallied on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
Toronto
-
'A lot' of COVID-19, flu circulating in Ontario right now: Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is 'a lot' of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
-
What happens to Kitchener councillor seat after Aislinn Clancy’s MPP win?
Aislinn Clancy will have to resign as councillor after winning the Kitchener Centre byelection last week. Here's what will happen to her seat on city council.
London
-
Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole
A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.
-
Western students demand better security after Muslim women allegedly spat on
In a statement, a Western spokesperson confirmed an individual faces two counts of assault and has been banned from campus, but the statement did not reveal if they were a student.
-
Bat and knife involved in assault at Christmas Village festivities: Police
When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Sault driver charged with operation causing death in fatal September collision
Police have laid criminal charges against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a September collision in the Sault that killed a pregnant woman.
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
Windsor
-
'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.
-
WATCH
WATCH Fire closes section of Riverside Drive East
Residents are asked to avoid the area of Riverside Drive East and Alymer Avenue due to a fire in the area.
-
Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing more than $10K in designer sunglasses
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins at businesses throughout the city last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary Catholic School District's delayed entry pilot cancelled
A pilot plan to change the daily school hours for students enrolled in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been grounded, the board says.
-
Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts are warning that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
Drugs, guns and body armour seized from southwest Calgary home after shooting
Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Woodlands last month led to the seizure of almost $300,000 in illegal drugs and a handful of guns.
Saskatoon
-
Taxpayers Federation says trickle of users doesn't justify $116K spent on City of Saskatoon program
A group advocating for lower taxes is concerned about a City of Saskatoon environmental program, saying it's cost $116,000 and has only helped a handful of residents.
-
In wake of credit union's planned closure, Prairie Harm Reduction defends its work
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is defending its place in Pleasant Hill after facing what it calls “accusations regarding its alleged role in the closure” of a neighbourhood credit union.
-
Sask. teachers' union, province head to conciliation in hopes of salvaging contract talks
Nearly two months after contract talks broke down, the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's bargaining committee are set to meet with a conciliator to find a way forward.
Edmonton
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
Man killed by Edmonton police; watchdog investigating
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
-
Driver of stolen car hit by Valley Line Southeast train sought by police
The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Highway 1 in Fraser Canyon to close as storm approaches
A stretch of Highway 1 in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon will be closed overnight Monday, as an atmospheric river is expected to douse the region.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.