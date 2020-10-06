BARRIE -- The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a class order, which is a legal order, to enforce self-isolation.

The class order takes effect October 6, 2020, and applies to anyone in the County of Simcoe and District of Muskoka who

Has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Has signs and symptoms of COVID-19, has been tested for COVID-19 and is waiting for their test results

Has reason to believe they have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or

Is a close contact of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The class order is under Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotions Act and allows the health unit to take extra measures to enforce self-isolation.

“Cases of COVID-19 are sharply on the rise in our communities, and we need to make every effort to protect residents of Simcoe Muskoka from potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, MOH for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Individuals could be fined up to $5,000 for every day, or part of each day, that they fail to comply with the order.