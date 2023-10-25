Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters, parents and homeowners

Countless children will take to the streets on Tuesday evening in search of sugary goodness, and because of that, local police offered some safety tips for all the young ghosts and goblins, parents and homeowners to ensure a Happy Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters

Travel in a group or pair up with a friend, using the buddy system to keep track of one another

Trick or treat in a familiar neighbourhood

Use the sidewalk when available

Wear a light-coloured costume or one with reflective tape

Masks should fit to allow for good vision

Watch for traffic when going from house to house

Never eat any treats before an adult has inspected it

Candy that appears to have been rewrapped or tampered with should be discarded

Carry a flashlight and cell phone

Parents

Talk with your children about not entering a stranger's house

If your trick-or-treater does not return as expected, call the police immediately

Homeowners

Make sure the path to your door is free of tripping hazards or other obstacles

Accessorize your pumpkin with a glow stick or a battery-operated candle rather than a flame

Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters

Police are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious on Halloween, as excited children could dart out in front of vehicles or from between parked cars.