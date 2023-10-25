BARRIE
    • Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters, parents and homeowners

    Countless children will take to the streets on Tuesday evening in search of sugary goodness, and because of that, local police offered some safety tips for all the young ghosts and goblins, parents and homeowners to ensure a Happy Halloween.

    Trick-or-treaters

    • Travel in a group or pair up with a friend, using the buddy system to keep track of one another
    • Trick or treat in a familiar neighbourhood
    • Use the sidewalk when available
    • Wear a light-coloured costume or one with reflective tape
    • Masks should fit to allow for good vision
    • Watch for traffic when going from house to house
    • Never eat any treats before an adult has inspected it
    • Candy that appears to have been rewrapped or tampered with should be discarded
    • Carry a flashlight and cell phone

    Parents

    • Talk with your children about not entering a stranger's house
    • If your trick-or-treater does not return as expected, call the police immediately

    Homeowners

    • Make sure the path to your door is free of tripping hazards or other obstacles
    • Accessorize your pumpkin with a glow stick or a battery-operated candle rather than a flame
    • Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters

    Police are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious on Halloween, as excited children could dart out in front of vehicles or from between parked cars.

