    • Gun, ammunition and $23K seized in OPP raid of Innisfil home

    Police display a weapon, cash and evidence allegedly seized during a search of an Innisfil, Ont., home in Thurs., Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police display a weapon, cash and evidence allegedly seized during a search of an Innisfil, Ont., home in Thurs., Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police say a three-month drug investigation resulted in an arrest and the seizure of a handgun, ammunition and $23,000 cash from a residence in Innisfil.

    Huronia West OPP launched the investigation in November after becoming aware of an individual with ties to the Greater Toronto Area trafficking drugs.

    Officers with the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, the Emergency Response Team and the K9 Unit raided a home in Innisfil on Thursday and took a 20-year-old man into custody.

    The accused, from Innisfil, faces charges weapons-related charges and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Officers allegedly confiscated a Glock 43 9mm gun with a six-round magazine. They say the accused was prohibited from having weapons at the time of his arrest.

    He was held for a bail hearing.

