Group of women turning challenges into opportunities

A group called the WTF Ladies pose in their costumes meant to draw attention ahead of a fundraiser for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation on Fri. June 9, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) A group called the WTF Ladies pose in their costumes meant to draw attention ahead of a fundraiser for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation on Fri. June 9, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver