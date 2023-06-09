Group of women turning challenges into opportunities

They say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.

Since 2017 the WTF Ladies have been taking the changes and challenges life throws at them and using those as an opportunity to try new things.

"We're all just ladies who have had something significant happen in our lives," says the group's founder Hannah McEdwards. "We don't necessarily talk about it, but we know that the support is there, and we've become lifelong friends because of it."

Over the years, they've accomplished numerous things together, including white-water rafting and jumping out of an airplane.

The group started with McEdwards was looking for a way to celebrate her fifth 'cancer-versary.' She was diagnosed at age 34 and given three years to live but is now marking 11 years since then.

The group of ladies do most of their activities in inflatable costumes to achieve their goal of sticking out from the rest.

"Life is too short to be taken seriously," says McEdwards. "So why not just get out there and enjoy it. Let's be ridiculous. Let's have fun. And while we're doing it, let's bring awareness to some of the things that we have all gone through."

Now the group is preparing to conquer the CN Tower EdgeWalk, a milestone activity that was meant to mark her 10th anniversary but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are hoping to raise $5,000 for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation through their quest at the CN Tower.

"There isn't anybody in this world that hasn't been touched by cancer whether or not it was personally, friends or family; we all know somebody going through this and myself being part of this group, I'm seeing more and more young people having to fight this," says McEdwards.

If you'd like to help, you can click here.