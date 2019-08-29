It's a groundbreaking that has been in the works for years.

Today, the first shovels hit the ground at the site of a new hospice in Severn Township.

"Hospice is certainly a comforting measure at the end," admitted Greg Evans, whose wife, Colleen, died of cancer three years ago.

Evans says at the time the choice to go to hospice wasn't an easy one for him and his wife of 47 years. "It was a gut-wrenching decision to leave our home, but once there - and the treatment she got - we realized it was the only course open to us."

The couple drove from their home in Oro-Medonte to Barrie where his wife spent her last 10 days in hospice. "The care we received in Barrie was phenomenal. It's a great option to have."

The new facility in Severn will be equipped with five beds and will serve people from Orillia, Oro-Medonte and Ramara Township.

"This way they'll be close to their family, their friends, and their own doctors, and it'll just be a much more peaceful and welcoming transition at the end," explained Si Lowery, Mariposa House Hospice.

"It's like the elephant in the room that we have to talk about," said Evans. "We're big on denial, and the reality is - it's there - there has to be some planning. Hopefully, this arrangement, there are more people that can take advantage of this situation."

The total cost of the new facility is $3.5 million with most of the funding from private donations and a portion from the government.

The entire project is expected to be completed in about 10 months.