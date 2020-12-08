BARRIE, ONT. -- The body of a woman was found in a water-filled ditch in Wasaga Beach by River Road West and Beck Street Tuesday.

The OPP says someone out for a morning walk made the grim discovery and called police.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said the overnight temperatures might have played a role in the woman's death.

"It was a very cold night last night, and you know, certainly may have played a factor," Folz said.

Police believe the woman is in her '50s but don't have much more information at this point.

The woman's identity and just what happened to her will remain a mystery for now. Her body was sent to Toronto for an autopsy. Police said the results should shed some light on the investigation.

Police intend to check with nearby businesses for surveillance video of the area.



