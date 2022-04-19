Green Party leader makes campaign-style stop in Parry Sound, Elmvale
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner made campaign-style stops in Parry Sound and Elmvale on Tuesday.
Schreiner met with residents to highlight the Green party's Affordability Action Plan.
With inflation causing soaring prices from housing to gas, affordability is top-of-mind for many voters.
"The election gimmicks and handouts the other parties are offering will not solve the systemic affordability challenges the people of Parry Sound–Muskoka are facing," Schreiner stated.
The plan also outlines increased transit options, including cutting fares in half for an initial three months, getting the Northlander passenger rail back on the tracks, and offering rebates on electric cars and e-bikes.
During his stop in Elmvale, Schreiner advocated for protecting the area's pure groundwater.
"Some of the cleanest water in the world is right here in Tiny Township, and the Ford government's sprawl agenda, which is leading to more applications for gravel mining pits, is contributing to threats to our water and to our climate crisis.
What the Ontario Greens are saying is water is life. We have to protect it, and that's why we're calling for a moratorium on new gravel mining applications and applications that expand gravel mining pits," the party leader said Tuesday.
The Green party's plan includes building 160,000 affordable housing spaces while working with the private sector to increase supply.
It also addresses skyrocketing food prices, focusing on permanently protecting farmland from urban sprawl and implementing a Grocery Code of Conduct to protect farmers, local food producers, and consumers.
The provincial election is scheduled for June.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday during a visit to the northern town of Dalhousie, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia to invoke interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0
The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
No injuries reported after STO bus catches fire in Gatineau
No one has been reported hurt after an STO bus caught fire in Gatineau Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned at London, Ont. murder trial
Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.
-
First phase of Adelaide Street North underpass project begins in London, Ont.
Workers wasted no time Tuesday starting to take apart Central Avenue in London, Ont. as the first phase of the Adelaide Street North underpass project begins.
-
Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Adanac wins $50,000 for ski hill improvements
Sudbury's Adanac Ski Club has won a national contest -- the Mackenzie Investments' national Top Peak competition, where supporters vote for their favourite ski hill to win the top prize.
-
Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinations
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterflies
With Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
Windsor
-
Windsor Mayor touring LG battery factory in Europe, trying to land supply chain investment
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is in Poland Tuesday and Germany later this week pitching Windsor as the best place to situate the supply chain needed to feed the $5 billion Stellantis and LG electric vehicle battery plant.
-
Local songwriter 'shocked' music to be used on American show
Christee Palace will hear her music Wednesday night during an episode of Temptation Island.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in Forest Glade shooting investigation
Windsor police have identified the outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Forest Glade bowling alley.
Calgary
-
Construction closes Hwy 1 until May long weekend; improved safety comes with short term challenges
Driving to Kamloops or Vancouver will take at least another hour and a half for the next month as crews work to straighten a 4.8 kilometre stretch of road just east of Golden.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Calgary
A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary by Environment Canada Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., as the city was walloped by significantly more snow than originally forecast.
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Saskatoon grassfire threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
Edmonton
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
-
First-of-its-kind country music program in Canada launches at MacEwan University
MacEwan University launched the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Country Music program Tuesday, the first university program of its kind in Canada.
-
Artwork made by local doctor and musician being sold to raise money for Ukraine
A local musician and doctor are teaming up to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing Amazon
The husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to Ukraine
Two first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.
-
12-year-old podcaster wraps up hockey and hospitals tour in Vancouver
A boy who has undergone three open-heart surgeries is using his love of hockey to spread awareness of the work Canadian children's hospitals are doing to save lives.