

CTV Barrie





Gravenhurst is preparing for the worst after the town of Bracebridge declared a flood emergency amid flooding concerns.

The mild weather combined with more snow than usual has increased water levels in lakes and rivers.

“Property owners should be prepared before water levels reach their homes,” said emergency management coordinator Todd Clapp in a press release on Wednesday.

Officials say the town of Gravenhurst is stable at the moment, but are offering sandbags to residents who are in low-lying areas. Sand and sandbags can be picked up at three locations, Cowbell Lane, Severn River Road East, and the Municipal Public Works Yard on Crawford Road.

Fire Chief Larry Brassard tells CTV News the Black River along Coopers Falls Road has flowed over the roadway in areas. The road has been closed as a precaution.

Residents are cautioned to be diligent around waterways and roads that are prone to flooding as conditions can change rapidly.

Road closures can be found on the town’s website.