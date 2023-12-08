Gravenhurst man charged twice in one week with drug trafficking offences

Man charged twice in one week for alleged drug trafficking

Bracebridge OPP officers charged a 35-year-old Gravenhurst man with several offences related to drug trafficking on Friday.

As police continued their investigation, police once again charged the same Gravenhurst man with possession of cocaine for drug trafficking on Wednesday.

He now faces failing to comply with a probation order, possession of cocaine and opioid charges.

He was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Thursday to answer to his charges.