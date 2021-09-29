Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton films movie in Barrie
Seven-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton was in downtown Barrie on Wednesday filming a multi-movie series for Lifetime.
The singer shot scenes near the city's waterfront for the small-screen movie Fallen Angels Book Club.
The 'whodunnit' movie is based on a book series by R. Franklin James that has Braxton's character, an ex-con turned amateur investigator, trying to solve a murder.
Film crews are expected to wrap up production at the waterfront on Thursday.
The movie is scheduled to debut in 2022.
