GO transit riders in Barrie to experience changes to service

Riders who use the GO train Barrie line will be experiencing changes to service starting this week.

Metrolinx says it is replacing some off-peak GO train services with GO bus services on the Barrie line due to maintenance work and service expansion plans.

According to Metrolinx, the weekday GO train service will be replaced by GO bus service outside of morning and afternoon peak periods.

The last southbound train trip of the day will depart Allandale Waterfront GO at 9:03 a.m.

While Metrolinx says northbound, the first train of the day will depart Union Station at 1:53 p.m., and the last train trip of the day will leave Union Station at 6:53 p.m.

While on weekends, most Barrie train service will be replaced by bus service, and any train trips to and from Allandale Waterfront GO will depart approximately every three hours.

There is no word yet on how long the service changes will last.