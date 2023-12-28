BARRIE
Barrie

    • GO Train offering free service New Year's Eve

    GO Train riders heading south from Barrie can take advantage of free travel on New Year's Eve.

    The special holiday schedule offers free service starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

    Riders need to tap on and off as usual but will not be charged. Fare charges resume at 8 a.m. on Mon., Jan. 1.

    On New Year's Day, Mon., Jan. 1, GO Train service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

    Meanwhile, riders need to make note of some schedule changes for the Barrie Line in the New Year.

    Metrolinx announced service adjustments to the Barrie and Stouffville lines starting Jan. 6, noting "minor time adjustments to some trips."

    Riders are encouraged to check the schedules before travelling.

