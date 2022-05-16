GO train delays along Barrie line

Riders hoping to take Barrie's GO Transit will have to pack their patience Monday morning.

GO Transit Barrie says that trains are experiencing a 30 to 40-minute delay due to an ongoing signal issue.

According to GO Transit, maintenance personnel are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The service cancelled the 10:57 train from Aurora to Union because of the signal issue.

GO says customers can hop on replacement GO buses, which will run stops to Rutherford GO and then express to Union.

Updates can be found here.

NEW SCHEDULE

Weekend GO train service will return along the Barrie line starting May 21.

Southbound trains from the Allandale Waterfront station will leave starting at 6:53 a.m. through to 8:08 p.m., with return trips from Union Station on the hour, beginning at 8:53 a.m. to 9:57 p.m.

On May 24, weekday trips at 1:08 p.m. will take riders from the Allandale station to Union Station. There will also be new return trains from Union to Allandale Monday to Friday at 9:53 a.m. and 1:53 p.m.

An additional southbound GO train will help the morning rush, and evening service will return to the Barrie line.

Complete information on new services is available here.