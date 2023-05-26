Girls, 15 & 17, face charges after fight breaks out at Huntsville high school

Two teens face assault charges after a fight at a high school in Huntsville.

School administrators contacted provincial police about a possible assault on Friday.

"Officers began an investigation into the allegations and were made aware of a video circulating on social media," OPP stated in a release.

Police charged two girls, 15 and 17, with assault, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.

The identities of the accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

Police say they are still investigating and urge witnesses or anyone with information to contact the authorities.