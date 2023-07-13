Gilbert Centre seeks new space as demand grows in Barrie

With an annual reach of roughly 2,000, the Gilbert Centre has outgrown its current home and is searching for a new location to continue offering sexual health and harm reduction services to those in need.

"We do need a space that is more conducive to having drop-ins and things like that," said Champagne Thomson, Gilbert Centre senior manager of community outreach and fundraising.

Finding the right location has its challenges, with the centre's unique requirements, including wanting to be downtown and accessible for people with limited mobility.

The need for a larger and more efficient location is not unique to the Gilbert Centre, with many social services reporting rising demand.

The Barrie Food Bank helps 5,500 people every month. It relocated about 12 years ago as demand grew, which executive director Sharon Palmer said will likely continue.

"All the social services are seeing the same thing, you know, we work closely with a lot of the other agencies, and we all know the numbers are up," she explained.

Palmer noted the unaffordable housing crisis coupled with the ongoing high inflation rates, the number of people seeking support is expected to remain high.

The Gilbert Centre hopes to find a new, suitable location sooner than later, with the need for support growing by the month.

Staff with the centre said they are willing to partner with another existing non-profit organization if it has the space needed.