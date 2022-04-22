Get Involved: Earth Day events around Simcoe Muskoka
Earth Day events will be happening across Simcoe County and Muskoka on Friday.
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to raise awareness of issues affecting the environment.
Barrie
In Barrie, businesses and residents will be cleaning up litter throughout various locations in the community for the City's 'Spring Into Clean' event.
On Friday, schools in Barrie will be participating in the initiative. Businesses have the chance to get involved from Friday, April 22 to April 24.
Collingwood
Collingwood will be honouring Earth Day with a flag-raising Friday afternoon. The Town will be running 'Community Clean-up' days until May 10, where members of the community can pick up any garbage found in the community.
Tiny Township
Tiny ran various Earth Day events from April 18 to April 23. On Friday, volunteers will be seeding a new wildflowers meadow at Cawaja Balm Ossossane (CBO) Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Clearview Township
Various activities for the family will be running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Clearview EcoPark in Stayner. Explore new habitats, identify bugs or expand your gardening knowledge.
Muskoka
On Friday, Bracebridge will participate in the Annual Compost Giveaway. Free compost will be available for residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gostick Park.
Additional Earth Day events will be running across the province this weekend. More information can be found here.
