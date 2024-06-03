Get fit during Barrie's Parks and Recreation Month

Across Ontario, June is recognized as Recreation and Parks Month, and the City of Barrie has hundreds of activities and programs for residents to enjoy.

"Our beautiful city is full of incredible recreation opportunities, and this month, we are thrilled to highlight all those amazing experiences," said Kate Ellis, manager of recreation & culture programs.

"From trying out a new activity at one of our centres to cooling off at a splash pad, there are so many ways for residents to take advantage of the City's amenities and recreational opportunities," she said.

The city has created a schedule of activities offering residents opportunities to play every day throughout the month of June.

The schedule includes many of Barrie's regular drop-in activities at usual dates and times, including basketball, pickleball, yoga and aquafit. In addition, the city is offering free Zumba and outdoor Bootcamp classes on select days.

Another featured activity is an outdoor yoga class at Meridian Place (30 Simcoe Street) taking place on International Yoga Day; June 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All ages and skill levels are welcome; participants are asked to bring their own non-slip yoga mat. This activity is free, and attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Barrie Food Bank.

All other Recreation and Parks Month activities are drop-in, and regular fees apply unless otherwise specified.