Georgian College to open new hub in downtown Barrie

Georgian College is expanding its presence in downtown Barrie, setting up a new hub of creative programming located right across from City Hall.

The College plans to offer programs in design, visual arts, and emerging innovative technologies with space for up to 800 students.

Georgian College's President and CEO made the announcement about the expansion on Thursday at the new location.

"We're excited to strengthen our contributions to the social and economic vibrancy of downtown Barrie," said Kevin Weaver. "This new location will support our enrolment growth in key areas, enrich the learning experience, and build on the connections and partnerships we so deeply value."

The College expects to be able to share more information about the programs and services that will be offered at the new location in the fall.

The new site in the Barrie City Centre is slated to open in 2025.