Georgian College to continue remote learning until March

Georgian College students can expect to learn remotely until early March.

While the college had hoped to return to in-person learning, the decision was made based on the high number of COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Omicron variant within the community.

In a statement Friday morning, the college says that it will extend its current delivery plan for the winter semester until the end of Study Week, which runs until March 4.

"With the highly transmissible Omicron variant still a factor, we had to make necessary program delivery changes to reduce on-campus activity," said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College.

Students can expect an update in the coming weeks for classes beyond March 7.

"I want to assure students – when it's safe to do so, we'll increase on-campus services," said West-Moynes. "We understand this is an important part of the learning experience, and many are eager to connect with faculty and peers."

Courses that require in-person learning, such as lab courses typically found within the health sciences field, will continue as scheduled.