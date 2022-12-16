Georgian College students serve up generosity with over 200 special meals

Georgian College culinary students have been working hard to prepare over 200 to-go meals for the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society in Barrie.

"A lot of us have been cooking over the week, making stuffing or dressing, turkey getting a vegetable medley together," said student Colette Menchions.

The college has partnered with the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society for the past 18 years to provide Christmas dinners for those in need.

David Jones, a chef instructor at Georgian College, explained the value of this project for the students.

"They learn about the high numbers of doing the big production, organization of presentations and so on. Consistency of the presentation, so there's a lot of value beyond what we do with the community," he noted.

Due to the pandemic, the meals are being packaged and handed out in take-out containers rather than being served in person.

However, Candace Gordon from the Busby Centre remarked that those receiving the meals are simply grateful.

"They are very appreciative. They love it. A hot meal, something different than what they would see every day, especially when it comes to a Christmas dinner. It's nice for them to have that and enjoy that."

The meals will be distributed over the next week or so, and the staff at the Busby Centre say that every meal will go to someone in need.