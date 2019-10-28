Rehtaeh Parsons was just 17 when she took her own life after her parents say she was sexually assaulted and bullied about it online.

Her story is the inspiration behind the 'Man Up' movement.

"If 'Man Up' was around in that high school, and one of those young men walked into the door, I might still have my daughter," says Glen Canning, Rehtaeh's father.

The 'Man Up' program is meant to alter what it means to be a man by redefining the toxic notion of what it takes to be a 'tough guy.'

According to a recent survey by the Ontario government, 63 percent of university students and nearly 50 percent of college students reported experiencing sexual harassment on campus.

Young men are encouraged to stop being bystanders and stand up for what's right by challenging inappropriate behaviour towards women.

OPP Staff Sgt. Julie Randall says it's important to engage with young men because "they're our future. We have to start with the younger people in our society, for that societal shift to happen."

"We need to encourage men to speak up and let them know that you're not going to be any less of a man for doing so," student Darren Tafford says.

Georgian College is the first Ontario college to partner with police and launch the 'Man Up' program.