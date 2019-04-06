

CTV Barrie





Local nursing students spent Saturday packing medicine and supplies into hockey bags to help sick people a world away.

Eighteen students from Georgian College’s practical and registered nursing programs are preparing for a nine-day mission trip to the Dominican Republic to provide healthcare for more than 700 people.

Sue Vodarek, a nursing professor at Georgian College, believes the trip is vital to give students an awareness of global healthcare, especially in impoverished regions.

“We’re going to be setting up clinics in four different communities,” said Vodarek. “The students will be doing hands-on nursing; treating wounds and handing out medication and vitamins.”

The group will be leaving for the Dominican on April 24 and will be there until May 2.